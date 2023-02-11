Fresh rains, snow in Kashmir

The fresh precipitation resulted in delaying of many flights at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday and the authorities issued avalanche warning for 12 Kashmir districts.

“Snowfall and rains continued intermittently during the last 24 hours in Kashmir including Srinagar and hilly areas of Jammu on Saturday,” the MeT officials said. “Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain is expected in Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu with chances of heavy snowfall over higher reaches during the next 24 hours.”