Fresh rains, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 11: Rain and snow continued in most parts of Kashmir during the last 24 hours and the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation on Sunday.
The fresh precipitation resulted in delaying of many flights at Srinagar International Airport on Saturday and the authorities issued avalanche warning for 12 Kashmir districts.
“Snowfall and rains continued intermittently during the last 24 hours in Kashmir including Srinagar and hilly areas of Jammu on Saturday,” the MeT officials said. “Widespread light to moderate snowfall and rain is expected in Kashmir and hilly areas of Jammu with chances of heavy snowfall over higher reaches during the next 24 hours.”
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius against 0.7 degrees Celsius the previous night and above normal by 0.3 degrees Celsius.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 0 degree Celsius against 1.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.3 degrees Celsius against minus 4 degrees Celsius the previous night and 2.1 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said the mercury in Kupwara town settled at minus 1 degree Celsius against minus 0.5 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MET officials said Jammu recorded a low of 9.5 degrees Celsius against 12.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and 0.6 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of minus 10.4 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 6.7 degrees Celsius.
FLIGHTS DELAYED
Reduced visibility in view of snowfall delayed many flights at the Srinagar airport.
However they resumed later after the improvement in visibility.
“In the morning we faced visibility problems and later it improved,” Director Srinagar International Airport, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir. “After that flights operated normally for the day.”
AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED
In the backdrop of continuous erratic weather, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for 12 districts for next 24 hours.
The DMA issued a “medium level” warning above 2000 to 2500 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi districts.
The authority also expressed apprehension of ‘low level’ avalanche occurrence above 2200 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Ramban districts.
People living in the specified areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche-prone areas.