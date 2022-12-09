Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg; upper reaches in Kashmir, Ladakh

Pertinently, MeT had already made a forecast for light snowfall of 1-2 inches in plains of Kashmir and around 10 inches over upper reaches during the December 9 evening to December 10.

MeT officials said here that ski- resort of Gulmarg received 0.6 cm of snowfall and Leh 0.5 cm. There was light snowfall at the upper reaches of Sonamarg and some upper reaches of the Valley.