FRIDAY FOLLOWING EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) | Thousands offer prayers at Hazratbal

A large number of devotees also participated in night-long prayers on Thursday.

As the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed, devotees were in tears while reciting ‘Durud’ and Quranic verses. Many devotees from various parts of Kashmir had booked mini-buses and cabs to reach the shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.

The devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements the Wakf Board had made. The Friday prayers were led by the Imam from the Cherry Bagh Mihrab or Niche of the Hazratbal shrine complex.

Soon after the prayers, another priest displayed the ‘Moie-e-Muqadas’ or the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) before the devotees.