FRIDAY FOLLOWING EID-E-MILAD-UN-NABI (SAW) | Thousands offer prayers at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Oct 14: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir visited the Hazratbal shrine here on the occasion of Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).
A large number of people including women and children came from all across Kashmir to attend the congregational Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi prayers at Hazratbal shrine that houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
A large number of devotees also participated in night-long prayers on Thursday.
As the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was displayed, devotees were in tears while reciting ‘Durud’ and Quranic verses. Many devotees from various parts of Kashmir had booked mini-buses and cabs to reach the shrine on the banks of Dal Lake.
The devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements the Wakf Board had made. The Friday prayers were led by the Imam from the Cherry Bagh Mihrab or Niche of the Hazratbal shrine complex.
Soon after the prayers, another priest displayed the ‘Moie-e-Muqadas’ or the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) before the devotees.
The devotees have a glimpse of the holy relic after every prayer for the day to culminate the annual Urs of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) at the Hazratbal shrine.
A sufficient number of mats had been arranged at the shrine premises to facilitate prayers.
Officials said that the Wakf Board had pressed men and machinery into action to ensure the devotees did not face any inconvenience.
The Motor Vehicles Department had made vehicles available including big buses and mini-buses to ferry devotees to the shrine.
The vehicles plied till late in the evening.
Authorities had organised separate medical camps for male and female devotees, and ambulances were available on the spot to meet any emergency.
The route plan devised for the day by the authorities also helped in the smooth movement of traffic.
The roads and streets leading to the shrine were decorated and markets in Hazratbal wore a festive look with vendors doing brisk business.
A large number of people also offered prayers at Jenab Sahab Soura and Kalashpora in Srinagar downtown where ‘Moi-e-Muqadas’ of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were displayed after the Friday prayers.