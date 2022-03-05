From aviation sector to etiquettes training, Jammu girl scripts success story

Jammu, Mar 5: Novika Vij, who once served as a cabin crew member with a reputed airline, is now teaching ‘dining etiquettes’ to the people in 36 countries and helping them enhance ‘body-language skills’ through online courses from Jammu.
Novika - a young girl from the City of Temples, who studied in Mumbai and travelled across the world during her career as a cabin crew member in the reputed airline company Jet Airways, wanted to teach the etiquettes to the “corporate aspirants, job seekers in various sectors, youth as well as old people.” She wanted to help people in “improving their body language and dining-table etiquettes – the skill she learnt during her airline career.
For this purpose, she left her job and decided to train people in “table manners and behaviour skills” through online mode to corporate world, private individuals and others who were keen to learn it.
“I had an opportunity to travel across the world while working as a cabin crew member in Jet Airways. Now, I train people in body language, etiquettes, corporate training and private training etc,” she said, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
She said, “We have done many programmes with private clients, prominent clubs even outside J&K by holding grooming classes.”
“I was very young when I went out from Jammu to Mumbai. When I underwent training, I learnt about grooming from different nationalities. It enhanced curiosity within me and I always wanted to learn and teach such things including and global table manners to the students, job seekers, university students, aspiring to acquire specialized skills which could help them in getting employment,” she said.
Novika received overwhelming response from the people in Jammu, right from children to elderly people. “Presently, I am taking grooming, shine- dine etiquette classes through online mode in 36 countries, while sitting in Jammu.”
She is planning to lay the foundation of an institute in Jammu to provide special skills to the aspiring people in J&K as well as outside the country.