From aviation sector to etiquettes training, Jammu girl scripts success story

Novika - a young girl from the City of Temples, who studied in Mumbai and travelled across the world during her career as a cabin crew member in the reputed airline company Jet Airways, wanted to teach the etiquettes to the “corporate aspirants, job seekers in various sectors, youth as well as old people.” She wanted to help people in “improving their body language and dining-table etiquettes – the skill she learnt during her airline career.

For this purpose, she left her job and decided to train people in “table manners and behaviour skills” through online mode to corporate world, private individuals and others who were keen to learn it.