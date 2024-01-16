FROM PARADISE TO DUST BOWL | Dry spell tightens grip on Kashmir, water levels hit alarming lows

Srinagar, Jan 16: The El Nino phenomenon has cast a shadow over Kashmir as the valley grapples with a prolonged dry spell, adversely impacting its vital water bodies while the dwindling precipitation levels pose a significant threat to the already fragile water resources.

Serious concerns are mounting over the potential severity of the water crisis in Kashmir in the coming months.

The decreased water levels in rivers, particularly the Jhelum, have reached alarming lows, prompting officials to consider the potential consequences for various supply schemes.

The declining precipitation not only affects the immediate availability of water for agriculture, horticulture, and power production but also has long-term implications for groundwater recharge and overall glacier health.

The officials have urged the people to make judicious use of water and have called for urgent measures and conservation efforts.

Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Sanjeev Malhotra said that the situation was becoming alarming.

“Because of prolonged dry spells, water supply schemes are getting affected,” Malhotra told Greater Kashmir. “In case the dry spell prolongs, it will have a serious effect in the summer. There is an urgent need for people to make judicious use of water.”

He said that water levels had significantly decreased in the water bodies across J&K.

“Various water supply schemes relying on springs, wells, and other sources are facing challenges, with some drying up or experiencing substantial decreases in water levels,” Malhotra said.

Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Naresh Kumar told Greater Kashmir that water levels had significantly decreased in the water bodies.

“Our irrigation season has not commenced, so the impact is not yet felt. If the dry spell persists, discussions with the agricultural sector may be necessary to consider altering agricultural patterns in the Valley,” Kumar.

He said that the water bodies in Kashmir were gradually drying up during the longest 45-day dry spell.

“The River Jhelum, a crucial water source, has reached its lowest levels, with the Irrigation Department reporting a flow of 0.75 feet at Sangam (Anantnag district) and 0.86 feet at Asham (Bandipora district),” Kumar said. “This marks the lowest water level in the River Jhelum in recent times, reminiscent of the conditions in 2017.”

Kashmir is undergoing an extended dry spell, with minimal snowfall this winter season and a significant rainfall deficit of 79 percent in December 2023 and 100 percent in January 2024 so far.

The Meteorological Department predicts no major wet spell in the near future.

The weather has been dry for the last 45 days.

No substantial wet weather is expected until January 24.

The dry spell has implications for glacier shrinkage, high temperatures during harsh winters, and long-term impacts on groundwater recharge, overall glacier recharge, agriculture, horticulture, and power production.