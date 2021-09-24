From Rajouri to runway: Girl from remote village selected for flying officer training in IAF

Daughter of Abdul Rehman, a retired honorary Captain of the Indian Army, Tahira belongs to one of the remotest villages of Rajouri district, deprived of some of the most basic civic amenities. However, this lacuna has failed to put roadblocks in the dream run of Tahira and other girls of the area.

Tahira, who has completed her higher studies and secured a degree in BTech, is the second girl from this district to be selected for IAF training. Mavya Sudan from Rajouri's Lamberi village had got selected for training in IAF a few months ago.

After appearing for an entrance test, Tahira was selected for training for a grant of a Short Service Commission in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) AE(L) branch. With this feat, Tahira has become the first female from the Gujjar tribe to have been chosen in IAF for SSC training, her family members said.

"We belong to the family of an army man. He served in the army and guarded the motherland for over 30 years and it is a matter of great pride for us that now our daughter shall soon serve the motherland" family members of Tahira Rehman told Greater Kashmir.

Tahira’s father Abdul Rehman says his daughter's achievement shows how important women’s empowerment is. He says people of this remote area are full of talent and well educated but are in need of a good platform.

"On getting proper education, which otherwise is a distant dream in this area, our children can bring laurels for the entire Jammu and Kashmir" said Abdul Rehman.

Locals from Khorbani village described Tahira’s selection as an "overwhelming news for the entire area" and said that Khorbani is one of the remotest villages of Rajouri district where people still live life full of hardships. Commenting on Tahira’s selection, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan said that it was a matter of pride for everyone. “Congratulations to the successful candidate, her family," the DC said.