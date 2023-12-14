From Water to Watts | CS explores J&K’s hydropower potential

Jammu, Dec 14: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo Thursday looked into the harnessing of the hydropower potential of Jammu and Kashmir going on through different agencies here besides going into different aspects of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan framed for the Project Affected Families (PAFs).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during this meeting, the chief secretary went into detail about the potential of power on the two important river basins of Chenab and Jhelum.

He took insights into the extent of work done so far on the Hydroelectric Projects (HEPs) under execution on both these rivers in J&K.

Dulloo also asked about the civil and electromechanical works completed on these power projects and the time required to bring them into operation.

He directed hiking the pace of the projects being under execution so that these were completed on time.

The chief secretary enquired from them about any bottlenecks faced in the execution of these projects so that these were resolved at the earliest.

He also stressed building the capacity of the locals to let them have greater roles and responsibilities to earn their livelihoods.

Dulloo told them to both further the basic facilities towards better and provide them with the skill sets that would enhance their chances of getting gainfully employed in the market.

He impressed the authorities to make robust plans for spending the amounts kept for local area development by the respective companies under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The chief secretary asked for substantially raising both the living standards and the quality of infrastructure in these areas.

During this meeting, it was informed that the completion of the projects was going to add about 3043 MW till November 2026.

It was revealed that the four mega projects under execution currently include Pakal Dul HEP (1000 MW), KiruHEP (624 MW), Kwar HEP (540 MW), and Kirthai-II HEP (930 MW) in the Chenab basin.

The meeting also reviewed smaller projects like Parnai HEP (38 MW), Karnah HEP (12 MW), New Ganderbal HEP (93 MW), and Lower Kalnai HEP (48 MW) which are going to be completed in two years, the meeting was informed.

It was further made out that out of the 18,000 MW potential of hydropower, 15,000 MW has been identified on the river basins of J&K.

During the meeting, it was informed that more projects were under DPR and feasibility study stages and were going to be taken up for execution in months ahead.

Later on, in another meeting, the chief secretary took note of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Plan for the 850 MW Ratle HEP.

He impressed upon the officers to suitably compensate the Project Affected Families (PAFs) and those losing their shops or agricultural lands in this project.

Dulloo also stressed rehabilitating them beforehand so that none of them face any hardships.

The Chief Secretary was briefed by the Secretary, DMRR&R, Nazim Zia Khan that a comprehensive multi-crore plan had been formulated to rehabilitate all the PAFs of this HEP.

He elucidated that the R&R plan includes suitable compensation for the loss of houses, agricultural lands, shops, and cattle sheds.

The meeting was also apprised that the plan includes transportation charges, scholarships for students, assistance for artists, subsistence allowance, pension for vulnerable persons, training facilities for

youth besides infrastructure upgradation like establishment of different facilities like hospitals, model schools, community centres, street lighting, roads, waste management facilities, and raising of other common utilities for the people of this area.

The meetings were attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti Department; Principal Secretary, Forests; Principal Secretary, PWD; Principal Secretary, PDD; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Secretary, Revenue; Secretary, DMRR&R; Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar; and representatives of NHPC, JKPDC, and CVVPL.