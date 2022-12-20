FRUITS OF FULL ACADEMIC SESSION | Govt to do away with ‘winter schooling’

Srinagar, Dec 20: The School Education Department (SED) has decided to do away with the winter schooling from this year after witnessing a full academic session during the current session in Kashmir.
This year the educational institutions witnessed over 200 working days after a gap of several years.
From primary schools to higher educational institutions, the academic session witnessed the highest number of working days from March till the third week of December this year.
During the previous years, the SED would start winter schooling during winter vacation period to take remedial classes and also take classes of the new session as well.
“However, this year the schools had a full academic session and teachers were able to take remedial classes besides engaging the students in regular class work," said a teacher of a government school.
“Earlier, winter schooling was done during winter vacation period for taking remedial classes and overcoming learning gaps of students. However, this year the students had a complete academic session and there is no need to start winter schooling," he said.
The government has already shifted the academic session from November to March and the annual exams from primary to higher secondary classes would be held in March from the current session.
“The government didn’t want to overburden the students with studies. The students must get some preparation days for their annual exams scheduled in March-April months,” an official said.
“The government later decided to keep the session open and shifted annual exams to March but we were ready from October to conduct the exams," he said.
This year, besides completing the syllabus on time, the teachers were given ample time to fill the learning gaps developed among the students during the previous years due to the prolonged closure of schools.
“This year was fruitful in two ways. One, we got enough academic days for children, which we utilised till September ending. Two, in October and November we conducted remedial classes for the students which proved fruitful to fill the learning gaps of the students," said Umar Bhat, a teacher working at a government school in Baramulla.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Director of School Education, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir confirmed that they have taken a decision to do away with winter schooling and would not allow any school to do so.
"We already had over 220 working days in schools during which the syllabus of students was covered on time and we continued classes till December to overcome the learning gaps of the students as well," he said. “We received applications from some private schools to start winter schooling but we categorically refused to take their request. There will be no winter schooling this year."
Earlier, the government, after announcing winter vacations for the schools, ordered that all teachers would remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period.