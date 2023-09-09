G20 document prepared by World Bank lauds India’s progress

Financial Inclusion

Lauding India’s DPI approach the World Bank document notes that India has achieved in just 6 years what would have taken about five decades. JAM Trinity has propelled financial inclusion rate from 25% in 2008 to over 80% of adults in last 6 years, a journey shortened by up to 47 years thanks to DPIs.

The document categorically notes, “While DPIs’ role in this leapfrogging is undoubtable, other ecosystem variables and policies that build on the availability of DPIs were critical. These included interventions to create a more enabling legal and regulatory framework, national policies to expand account ownership, and leveraging Aadhaar for identity verification.”