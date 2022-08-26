Geologist warns of possible major earthquake in J&K

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Professor in the JU’s Geology Department, Yudhbir Singh said that the impact of the earthquake depends on things like the depth and structure on the surface of the earth and magnitude.

“It is difficult to predict the exact nature, time, and place of an earthquake. The recent earthquakes are a cause of concern but there is no need to panic. These tremors often release the stress that is developed in the crust of the earth and decrease the chance of a big earthquake. As far as predicting earthquakes is concerned, scientists even in countries like Japan and US can’t predict the timing,” Singh said. “We are vulnerable to earthquakes and should prepare for the reality which is very evident in the area at any time in the next 30 years. Everyone needs to follow proper guidelines and take a serious note on unscientific activities happening around us.” He said that assuming that the recent earthquakes in the Doda district are due to the construction of a large number of dams is illogical.