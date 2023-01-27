GIM implementation in J&K | LG to head revamped UT Forest Development Agency

FDA general body will provide overall guidance for the Mission in achieving its goals and objectives and oversee implementation of the board policy framework in achieving them (goals). The committee will meet at least once a year.

Chief-Secretary led UT Steering Committee has been tasked to provide for overall guidance and synergy with other programmes so that inter-dependent coordination and convergence can be ensured. It will also finalize the Perspective Plan for each L1 landscape in the UT, APO of the UT Mission and forward them to Government of India for approval; monitor the progress of the utilization of funds released by the UT GIM and it will work as Empowered Committee for financial sanctions and approvals at the UT level in accordance with guidelines issued by MoEF&CC from time to time. It will meet at least once in six months.