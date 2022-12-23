GK Exclusive | THE RETURN OF MUNNA BHAI MBBS! | Degree certificates of 12 ‘doctors’ found fake

As per the official communiqué of J&K Medical Council, which lies with Greater Kashmir, the registration certificate and MBBS degree of the Bandipora doctor was found fraudulent, factitious, and fabricated.

“This is to inform you that during verification of registration certificates on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) portal, it was found that some people who are not qualified MBBS doctors have also submitted their applications for verification. One such person from Sumbal Sonawari, Bandipora has submitted his application on ABDM portal. During scrutiny of his documents like Registration certificate and MBBS degree, it was found that these documents are fraudulent, factitious, and fabricated and there is no such doctor registered by the J&K Medical Council and neither any such application for registration along with MBBS degree from the University of Kashmir has been received and processed by this office,” reads an official document.