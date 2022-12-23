GK Exclusive | THE RETURN OF MUNNA BHAI MBBS! | Degree certificates of 12 ‘doctors’ found fake

Srinagar, Dec 23: The MBBS degree certificates of 12 “doctors” have been found to be fraudulent and factitious on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) portal in Jammu and Kashmir.
This comes after the government started the process of verifying the certificates of doctors on the Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of ABDM.
According to the details, during verification of registration certificates on the ABDM portal, it was found that some people who were not qualified MBBS doctors had also submitted their applications for verification.
As per the sources, these doctors are from different districts of J&K.
“We are in the process of scrutinising the degrees of these doctors. The degree of one of the doctors, who hails from Bandipora district, has been found fraudulent and factitious on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) portal, while process is on to verify the degrees of 11 other doctors,” officials said.
As per the official communiqué of J&K Medical Council, which lies with Greater Kashmir, the registration certificate and MBBS degree of the Bandipora doctor was found fraudulent, factitious, and fabricated.
“This is to inform you that during verification of registration certificates on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) portal, it was found that some people who are not qualified MBBS doctors have also submitted their applications for verification. One such person from Sumbal Sonawari, Bandipora has submitted his application on ABDM portal. During scrutiny of his documents like Registration certificate and MBBS degree, it was found that these documents are fraudulent, factitious, and fabricated and there is no such doctor registered by the J&K Medical Council and neither any such application for registration along with MBBS degree from the University of Kashmir has been received and processed by this office,” reads an official document.
They officials said that action as warranted under the rules may strictly be taken against this doctor and other such doctors, whose degrees would be found fraudulent.
Registrar of Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council Dr Rajeshwar Sharma told Greater Kashmir that one doctor has been identified with a fraudulent degree “There will be a proper verification of the degrees and registration certificates of the doctors under ABDM,” he said.
The government has made it mandatory for the doctors and the nurses working in government as well as private sector to register themselves on the Hospital Professional Registry (HPR) portal of the ABDM.
Around 10,000 doctors and 38,535 paramedics are registered with the J&K Medical Council and J&K Nursing Council.
Of the 38,535 paramedics, 4319 BSC Nursing degree holders, 9069 from General Nursing and Midwifery, 85 from MSC Nursing, 12,590 from FMPHW and 1943 from MMPHW are registered with J&K Paramedical and Nursing Council.
Besides that 3500 Medical Assistants, 3100 Lab Assistants, 557 Dental Assistants, 190 Ophthalmic Assistants, 1105 X-ray Assistants, 65 ECG Assistants, 479 Anesthesia Assistants, 95 Sanitary Assistants, 1123 Operation Theatre Assistants, and 288 ISM Pharmacists among others are also registered.
Over 3000 doctors have also registered themselves with the ABDM.