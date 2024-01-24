GOC 15 Corps visits LoC, reviews security

Srinagar, Jan 24: Ahead of Republic Day, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 15 Corps, conducted a comprehensive review of the counter-infiltration grid in the Gurez sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the frontier district of Kupwara.

This visit, which took place on Tuesday, was aimed at assessing the operational preparedness of the security forces in light of concerns about potential terrorist infiltration due to the limited snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir this winter.

The lack of substantial snowfall, typically blocking mountain passes along the LoC during winter, has heightened the risk of infiltration.

The counter-infiltration grid has responded by intensifying vigilance along the LoC to prevent infiltration.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of operational readiness among the troops, considering the challenging weather conditions and terrain.

On Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Rashmi Ranjan Swain acknowledged the ongoing challenge of cross-border infiltration.

He highlighted the complexity of the issue, noting that while a few terrorists manage to infiltrate, the majority of the local population remains resilient against such elements.

Swain had expressed confidence in the security forces’ ability to maintain control over the overall security situation in J&K.

The dry winter has necessitated a proactive approach by the security forces to secure the border and prevent potential security threats, underscoring the importance of continuous monitoring and preparedness in the face of evolving challenges.