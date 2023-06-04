GOC-in-C Northern Command calls on LG | LG Sinha appreciates Army for restoring peace in J&K

Srinagar, June 4: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he discussed the present security scenario with the LG and also briefed him on the elaborate security arrangements made by the security forces for Amarnath Yatra, 2023.
The LG appreciated the role played by the Army in restoring and preserving peace in J&K.
GOC 15 Corps Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla and GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain accompanied the GOC-in-C Northern Command.