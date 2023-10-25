GOC-in-C Northern Command visits RR Battalions in Anantnag, Pulwama
Srinagar, Oct 25: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday visited some Rashtriya Rifles battalions in south Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness, besides their preparation of winter strategy.
Accompanied by GoC 15 Corps Lt General Rajiv Ghai and GOC Victor Force Major General Balbir Singh, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited 1 RR Battalion Headquarters at High Ground in Anantnag and 44 Rashtriya Rifles in Pulwama.
“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by Chinar Corps Cdr visited #RashtriyaRifles battalion at #Pulwama and #Anantnag to review the operational preparedness and their preparation of Winter Strategy. The Army Commander interacted with and felicitated the troops of IA and JKP for their high standards of combat readiness and emphasised continued synergy with all agencies for meaningful convergence of CT efforts in the hinterland. #JammuAndKashmir @JmuKmrPolice @RRIndianArmy @ChinarcorpsIA @adgpi,” Northern Command-Indian Army posted on X along with pictures.
The two RR battalions carried out two anti-insurgency operations recently.
During the visit, the GOC-in-Chief Northern Command interacted with the soldiers and complimented them on operations.
During the interaction with the officers including DIG South Kashmir Rayees Muhammad Bhat and other district SSPs, the senior Army officer also reviewed the winter strategy.