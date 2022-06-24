Government orders premature retirement of 8 HUDD employees

Jammu, June 24: Demonstrating its strong resolve to “walk” what it “talks” about non-performance or corruption, J&K government on Friday invoked Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 and ordered the “premature retirement” of eight employees of Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD).
The employees, who faced the ‘retirement axe’ included Abdul Latief Head Assistant Municipal Committee Banihal; Gowhar Ali Tugoo, in-charge Secretary (presently under suspension), Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir; Sukesh Kumar Senior Assistant Municipal Committee, Doda; Gh Mohi-ud-Din Malik Legal Assistant MC Achabal; Shabir Ahmad Wani Assistant Sanitation Officer MC, Shopian; Shagufta Fazili, Secretary (presently under suspension) Directorate of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir; Mehraj-ud-Din Buja, the then in-charge Senior Building Officer Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Zakir Ali Sanitary Supervisor Municipal Committee, Doda.
Officially speaking, eight separate orders for “premature retirement” of these eight employees were issued after the Competent Authority approved the recommendations of the Review Committee.
Earlier the Review Committee, after scrutinizing all relevant records produced before it by the internal committee of the HUDD, observed that these employees had “not performed the duties efficiently” and their “conduct or integrity remained doubtful or unsatisfactory.”
It observed that their cases fell under broad criteria as laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S O 324 dated October 22, 2020.
Following it, the Review Committee concluded that “no purpose would be served by allowing” these officials “to continue in service in the larger interest of the public and the government.” It, thus, recommended that they would “retire from service w.e.f forenoon of June 25, 2022.”
Further, it was ordered that pay and allowances equivalent to three months in lieu of notice period would be paid to these employees.
All eight GAD orders issued vis-a-vis their premature retirement quoted clause (a) of Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations (CSR), 1956. As per this clause, the Government “may, if it is of the opinion that it is in the public interest to do so, require any Government servant other than one working on a post which is included in Schedule II of J&K CS Rules, to retire at any time after he has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attaining 48 years of age.”
The orders specified that pursuant to the relevant provisions in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, the Internal Committee of Housing & Urban Development Department, constituted vide Government order No 131 JK(HUD) of 2021 dated September 9,2021, scrutinized the service records of these officials.
They mentioned the Internal Committee observed that since these employees fell under the broad conditions laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S O 324 dated October 22, 2020 and recommended the case of these officials for further placement before the Review Committee for consideration under the provisions of Article 226 (2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.
The Review Committee, constituted vide Government Order No.07-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated January 5, 2021 read with Government Order No. 653 JK(GAD) of 2021 dated July 26, 2021 and Government Order No 299-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated March 17, 2022 under Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956, observed that these employees not performed the duties efficiently and their conduct or integrity remained doubtful or unsatisfactory. It (Review Committee) recommended that these employees be retired from government service in the public interest.
The recommendations of the Review Committee were placed before the Competent Authority for consideration and orders. The orders mentioned that the Competent Authority, after considering the recommendation of the Review Committee, approved the retirement of these officials from the government service.
It also approved that the officials would be paid pay and allowances equivalent to three months in lieu of notice period.
Official sources pointed out that the charges against these employees included misappropriation of funds, fake records, raising fake bills, facilitating permission for illegal constructions, financial irregularities and illegal appointments.