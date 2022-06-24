Government orders premature retirement of 8 HUDD employees

Earlier the Review Committee, after scrutinizing all relevant records produced before it by the internal committee of the HUDD, observed that these employees had “not performed the duties efficiently” and their “conduct or integrity remained doubtful or unsatisfactory.”

It observed that their cases fell under broad criteria as laid down in Article 226(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956 as amended vide S O 324 dated October 22, 2020.

Following it, the Review Committee concluded that “no purpose would be served by allowing” these officials “to continue in service in the larger interest of the public and the government.” It, thus, recommended that they would “retire from service w.e.f forenoon of June 25, 2022.”