Government scraps SO 192

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation Rules, 2020 notified vide SO 192 of 2020 (successor of SO 202 of 2015) with effect from August 1, 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the decision would bring all the government employees being appointed in J&K on an equal footing with their earlier appointed counterparts who may be occupying the same or comparable posts in the cadre.
He said that a significant number of grievances from the newly-appointed employees and in-service candidates, who apply for higher posts but are not given pay protection, would also be alleviated.
The spokesman said that the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee (ECSC) headed by the Chief Secretary had found these rules to be discriminatory facing several impediments in their implementation, and recommended their scrapping.
Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG, Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.