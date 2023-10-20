Govt announces 24-hr ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on Sgr-Jmu NH

Srinagar, Oct 20: The government has announced a 24-hour ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to carry out necessary repair works at Dhalwas by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that an advisory issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in this regard reads that about the Public Works (R&B) Department’s communication and necessary order issued by District Magistrate Ramban, there would be a 24-hours ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway beginning at midnight of October 21 and 22, 2023, given the road repair work to be carried out at Dhalwas by the NHAI.
The advisory reads that in light of this order of District Magistrate Ramban, people are requested to adhere to the traffic advisory, and no Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or heavy vehicle except medical emergency vehicles would be allowed to ply on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Navyuga Tunnel-Nashri Tunnel and vice versa from midnight of October 21 and 22, 2023, to midnight of October 22 and 23, 2023.