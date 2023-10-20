Govt announces 24-hr ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on Sgr-Jmu NH

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that an advisory issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in this regard reads that about the Public Works (R&B) Department’s communication and necessary order issued by District Magistrate Ramban, there would be a 24-hours ‘Traffic Dry Day’ on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway beginning at midnight of October 21 and 22, 2023, given the road repair work to be carried out at Dhalwas by the NHAI.