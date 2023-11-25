Govt announces winter vacation for Kashmir schools

Srinagar, Nov 25: The School Education Department (SED) Saturday announced winter vacation for all government and recognised private educational institutions in the Kashmir division.

The order in this regard was issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir following the approval from SED’s Administrative Department.

As per an order, the vacations would begin from November 28 for classes up to 8th standard while the classes 9th to 12th would observe vacations from Dec 11.

“Classes up to 8th will observe vacation from November 28, 2023, to February 29, 2024, while classes 9th to 12th will observe winter vacations from December 11, 2023, to February 29, 2024,” reads an order of the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK).

As per the order, “The teaching staff would report back to their respective schools on February 21, 2024, so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations.”

As per the order, all the teachers have been directed to remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period.

“Any default on the part of the head of the schools and teaching staff in observance of the vacation schedule will attract strict action under the rules,” the order reads.

The winter vacation for Kashmir schools has been announced amidst the persistent demand from the parents and stakeholders owing to the dip in temperature and lack of infrastructure in schools.

The DSEK had earlier submitted the proposal to keep November 25 as the last working for the students of lower classes.

Amidst chilling temperatures and foggy mornings in Kashmir, a surge in respiratory infections and mumps among school children had already triggered widespread concerns with parents voicing their apprehensions about the health of students.

The abrupt onset of cold weather in Kashmir and the dip in temperature over the past few weeks made existing school problems worse as children were experiencing discomfort due to inadequate infrastructure in schools amid the prevailing cold period.

Amid the dip in temperature, schools were facing a pressing issue with insufficient heating facilities, leaving classrooms and common areas unpleasantly cold.