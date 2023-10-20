Govt committed to provide more opportunities to artisans: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that felicitating the recipients of the Pashmina Exporters Manufacturers Association Awards in Srinagar, the LG said that the J&K administration would ensure an increased number of stalls and shops during an exhibition at Pragati Maidan to provide the artisans enhanced marketing opportunity and access to the global market.

Congratulating the award winners on receiving the prestigious award, he commended the Pashmina Exporters Manufacturers Association for its immense contribution to the promotion of Pashmina products.