Govt committed to provide more opportunities to artisans: LG

Srinagar, Oct 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government was committed to providing more opportunities to the artisans of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that felicitating the recipients of the Pashmina Exporters Manufacturers Association Awards in Srinagar, the LG said that the J&K administration would ensure an increased number of stalls and shops during an exhibition at Pragati Maidan to provide the artisans enhanced marketing opportunity and access to the global market.
Congratulating the award winners on receiving the prestigious award, he commended the Pashmina Exporters Manufacturers Association for its immense contribution to the promotion of Pashmina products.
Sinha reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to the revival of the Pashmina industry.
“Pashmina is an expression of our cultural heritage. It also contributes to J&K’s economy and empowers a large section of weavers and artisans. Kashmir is known as the Pashmina capital of the world due to its traditional expertise in producing high-quality Pashmina products,” he said.
The LG said that the boom in the tourism sector and the successful conduct of the G20 Summit had increased the demand for J&K’s handicraft and handloom products.
“We are extending necessary support and assistance to the artisans in terms of infrastructure, technology, capacity building, and finances for the growth of this sector,” he said.
Sinha said that the Centre had granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag to Pashmina products.
“This legal recognition helps protect the authenticity of Pashmina items and ensures that only products made in specific regions, like Kashmir, can bear the name ‘Pashmina’ to discourage imitation products and counterfeits,” he said. “Efforts are also being made to conserve and improve the population of Changthangi goats, which are the source of Pashmina wool. These efforts include breeding programs, improved animal husbandry practices, and creating sustainable grazing areas for the goats.”
The LG said that the government and other organisations engage in campaigns to raise awareness about genuine Pashmina products.
“The promotions highlight the cultural and economic significance of Pashmina and the importance of buying authentic items,” he said.
Sinha said that Pashmina was not just a textile but a symbol of Kashmiri culture and heritage.
“It is deeply woven into the cultural fabric of J&K. Its importance extends beyond the economic sphere to encompass cultural, social, and environmental aspects, making it a cherished and integral part of J&K’s identity and way of life,” he said.
The LG called upon the associations and stakeholders associated with the sector to connect eligible artisans with the PM Vishwakarma scheme to transform the lives of the artisans and craftspeople of J&K engaged in 18 identified trades.
On the occasion, J&K artisans were awarded appreciation certificates and cash rewards in Master and Young Artisans in Sozni craft and Kani Shawl categories.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred to Gulam Hasan Shera posthumously.
Vice Chairperson, J&K KVIB, Hina Shafi Bhat; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; and President, Pashmina Exporters Manufacturers Association, Tariq Dar were also present on the occasion.