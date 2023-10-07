Govt committed to wildlife conservation: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off Walkathon ‘Walk for Wildlife’, as a part of Wildlife Week 2023 from Police Golf Course to Nishat Bagh, Srinagar, the LG reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K administration to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage, pursuing economic growth, and preserving the environment by striking the right balance.

Prominent citizens, wildlife conservation and eco-club members, volunteers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and students in large numbers participated in the 5-km long walkathon organised by the Department of Wildlife Protection to spread awareness on wildlife conservation.