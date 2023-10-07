Govt committed to wildlife conservation: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the government was committed to wildlife conservation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that flagging off Walkathon ‘Walk for Wildlife’, as a part of Wildlife Week 2023 from Police Golf Course to Nishat Bagh, Srinagar, the LG reaffirmed the commitment of the J&K administration to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage, pursuing economic growth, and preserving the environment by striking the right balance.
Prominent citizens, wildlife conservation and eco-club members, volunteers, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, and students in large numbers participated in the 5-km long walkathon organised by the Department of Wildlife Protection to spread awareness on wildlife conservation.
Calling for community-led conservation of biodiversity and protection of wildlife, Sinha said, “It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the ecological integrity, restore the original glory of our rivers and lakes, and protect our forests from smugglers and poachers.”
He said that every citizen and every youth should become Wildlife and Environment ‘Mitra’ and also spread awareness in society on adopting a sustainable lifestyle.
The LG shared the efforts of the J&K administration under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the integrated development of wildlife habitats and the promotion of eco-tourism and green economy.
Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral, languishing since 2008 has been revived and completed this year.
The Hangul population has seen an increase and two more RAMSAR sites were added in 2022.
“Last year more than 13 lakh migratory birds were sighted,” the LG said.
He appreciated the initiatives taken by the Department of Wildlife Protection for the mitigation of man-animal conflict and, the safety of human lives, and their property and livestock.
The LG also released a short film ‘J&K: Wildlife Chronicles’ and a poster of the Wildlife Protection Department.
Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Srinagar, Aftab Malik; Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary; Principal Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Roshan Jaggi were also present on the occasion.