GOVT CONFERS J&K AWARDS 2023 | Sacrifices of Dhangri duo recognised with award in the field of bravery

Jammu, Jan 27: The government Friday conferred J&K Government Awards 2023 in different fields to several personalities from J&K.
Deepak Kumar (posthumously), son of Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri and Saroj Bala, wife of late Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri have been awarded for achievements in the field of bravery.
Dhian Singh (writer), Rajeshwar Singh Raju (Hindi and Dogri writer), Neelam Sarin (Hindi and Dogri writer) Ghulam Nabi Haleem (Kashmiri author) and Nisar Rahi (Pahari writer) have been selected for the award for achievements in the field of literature.
Daily Excelsior Special Correspondent Nishikant Khajuria; Editor News18 Tejinder Singh; Bureau Chief ANI Sominder Koul, and Greater Kashmir’s Emaad Makhdoomi have been conferred with the awards of outstanding media persons.
Cricketer Umran Malik, footballer Ishan Pandita, tennis player Ankita Raina, Inshah Bashir (basketball wheelchair player), Ayeera Hassan Chisti (wushu), Soham Kamotra (chess), Rahul Jangral (mountaineering), Muskan Rana (gymnastics), Kritarthi Kotwal (fencing), and Mannat Choudhary (volleyball) are among those selected for award for outstanding sportspersons.
In the category of performing arts, Vidyut Jamwal (film actor), Aditya Dhar (director), Mir Sarwar (film actor) and Noor Muhammad (Kashmiri folk singer) have been selected for the government award.
Sculptor Ravinder Jamwal has been awarded for excellence in arts and crafts while Ravinder Pandita (Save Sharda Committee) has been awarded for social reforms and empowerment.
Award for lifetime achievements has gone to Bashir Bhaderwahi (Kashmiri and Urdu writer), Ustad Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh (Kashmiri Sufi classical maestro) Vijay Kumar Sambyal (Indian classical Maestro) and Ramesh Hangloo (founder and director, Radio Sharda).
The award for meritorious public service has gone to Finance Department, General Administration Department, PW(R&B) Department, Revenue Department, Information Technology Department, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Tourism Department; Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department; J&K Public Service Commission; J&K Sports Council; district administration Shopian; district administration Kupwara; district administration Ganderbal; district administration Pulwama; district administration Jammu; district administration Udhampur; district administration Doda, and district administration Dooru-Verinag.
Each awardee would be given cash reward, a medal, and a citation.
Meanwhile, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha remembered the Dhangri duo and congratulated other awardees.