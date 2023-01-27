GOVT CONFERS J&K AWARDS 2023 | Sacrifices of Dhangri duo recognised with award in the field of bravery

Deepak Kumar (posthumously), son of Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri and Saroj Bala, wife of late Rajinder Kumar of Dhangri, Rajouri have been awarded for achievements in the field of bravery.

Dhian Singh (writer), Rajeshwar Singh Raju (Hindi and Dogri writer), Neelam Sarin (Hindi and Dogri writer) Ghulam Nabi Haleem (Kashmiri author) and Nisar Rahi (Pahari writer) have been selected for the award for achievements in the field of literature.