Govt constitutes Selection Committee for Director SKIMS

Srinagar, Dec 24: J&K Government on Friday constituted the selection committee headed by Chief Secretary J&K Government, for the purpose of appointing Director SKIMS Soura. The selection panel has been tasked with ‘preparing a panel of three candidates in order of merit as per the criteria laid down in the Government order No-12 SKIMS of 2010 dated 14-05-2010 for making the selection for the post of Director SKIMS’.