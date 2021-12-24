Govt constitutes Selection Committee for Director SKIMS

Srinagar, Dec 24: J&K Government on Friday constituted the selection committee headed by Chief Secretary J&K Government, for the purpose of appointing Director SKIMS Soura. The selection panel has been tasked with ‘preparing a panel of three candidates in order of merit as per the criteria laid down in the Government order No-12 SKIMS of 2010 dated 14-05-2010 for making the selection for the post of Director SKIMS’.
The selection committee is headed by Chief Secretary J&K Government Arun Kumar Mehta, Director AIIMS New Delhi - Dr Randeep Guleria, Director PGIMER – Dr Surjit Singh, Former Director AIIMS New Delhi – Prof MC Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary J&K Government (Financial Commissioner) Health and Medical Education – Vivek Bhardwaj.
The list of shortlisted candidates was issued by J&K Government on Thursday with 15 senior most medical faculty, present and former, in fray. The candidates for the post of the Director are required to make a short presentation on 28 December at Secretariat Jammu.