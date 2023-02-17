Govt declares KTF, J&K Ghaznavi Force as terrorist organisations

As per a press release issued by the Union Home Ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah, Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, has also been declared as a terrorist.

"By invoking the provisions of the UAPA, the Ministry of Home Affairs today declared one more individual Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda as 'terrorist' and two organisations - Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force - as terrorist organisation," the Home Ministry said.