Govt determined to provide tap water connection to every household: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed various aspects related to Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project at Civil Secretariat. During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report on the progress made under Jal Jeevan Mission across the UT, including Functional Household Tap Connections; Tap Water Connections to Rural-Public Institutions; present status of Water Supply System and water treatment under JJM. The Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to speed up implementation of the project to achieve the desired results on ground.
We are determined to provide tap water connection to every household and capacity building of Water Quality Management-testing, monitoring & surveillance, observed the Lt Governor.
Improved SDG ranking of J&K in NITI Aayog's report is testimony of our commitment to ensure safe water supply and sanitation, the Lt Governor said.
Ensure sustainability of the source water supply system, along with maintaining inter-departmental coordination for the effective implementation of the project. Every single complaint from the citizens regarding water supply should be addressed on priority, the Lt Governor told the officials.
M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department gave a detailed presentation on the status of Jal Jeevan Mission in the UT including Functional Household Tap Connections; District wise Schemes proposed under JJM; Support Activities (ISA, IEC & HRD activities); Filtration Plant Capacity & Augmentation; existing and the proposed infrastructure for water treatment under JJM and hydrogeomorphology Maps (HGM Maps) for Ground Water Exploration. The chair was also briefed about the Village Action Plans & Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of Jal Jeevan Mission submitted to J&KWRRA for technical evaluation.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, J&K; Chief Engineers and senior officers attended the meeting.