Govt jobs in J&K not for sale: CS
Srinagar, July 25: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday said that the government would not tolerate any wrongdoings in the selection process for jobs in the public sector as merit was the only criterion for entering into government service.
"You should have faith that merit will be the only basis for selection (in government jobs). We won't accept even one wrongdoing in the selection process,” Mehta said at the launch of Digital J&K, an awareness programme on services that could be availed online in J&K. He said if there were wrongdoings in providing government jobs, the cases would go to the CBI for investigation.
“They (culprits) will be given exemplary punishment. So, jobs will be given solely based on merit,” Mehta said. The chief secretary said that there was a wrong perception that there were no jobs in J&K. “Let me tell you that the J&K government has given the highest number of civilian jobs in its history last year. Jobs are there but they are not on the market (for sale),” he said.