Govt makes elaborate arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar, Oct 7: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) would be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday amid religious fervour.
The day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The day is celebrated with zeal and fervour by Muslims across the world.
The day is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is of immense significance for Muslims due to a series of notable events that occurred during this month. Special functions would be held across J&K at various shrines and Masjids.
The biggest congregation would be held at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar where devotees in large numbers would offer special prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Religious processions and ‘Seerat’ conferences would be organised across J&K to celebrate the day. Besides, special congregations would be held at various shrines and Masjids, Wakf Board officials said here.
Officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board has finalised all arrangements at the mosques and shrines including at Hazratbal shrine for the devotees.
On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, nightlong prayers would be held at Hazratbal shrine where hundreds of devotees are expected to participate.
Besides Hazratbal, night-long prayers would be held at various shrines across Kashmir.
In south Kashmir, thousands of people are expected to offer prayers at Masjids and shrines mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahab, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan while similar prayers would also be held from various Masjids and shrines across north Kashmir.
Divisional Administration Kashmir has also made elaborate arrangements at Hazratbal and other shrines across Kashmir for the convenience of the devotees.
Officials said that all the departments including the Power Development Department (PDD) and the Health Department had made requisite arrangements while Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses have been kept available for the devotees.
The authorities also issued a traffic advisory, asking people to follow the route plan to ensure the devotees do not face hardships.
The traffic advisory reads that a large number of devotees were expected to assemble at Asari Sharief Hazratbal for the celebration of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) and Friday following Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) on October 14, 2022.
“Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Kashmir carrying devotees to the Hazratbal shrine,” it said.
The traffic plan has been devised for the convenience of the people for October 8, 9, and 14, the Friday following Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW).
Officials said that elaborate parking arrangements had been made at available locations around Hazratbal.
The parking for vehicles from the north and central Kashmir has been kept inside the campus of the University of Kashmir (KU) through Sir Syed Gate (Saderbal side) while the parking for vehicles from south Kashmir and Ganderbal has been kept inside KU’s campus at Naseem Bagh through Budshah Gate (Habbak side).
For the vehicle moving from Rainawari, Khanyar towards Hazratbal shrine, the parking has been kept at the NIT Parking while the traffic camp at Hazratbal (VIP Parking) has been specially earmarked for official vehicles.