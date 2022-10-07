Govt makes elaborate arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The day is celebrated with zeal and fervour by Muslims across the world.

The day is celebrated on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal is of immense significance for Muslims due to a series of notable events that occurred during this month. Special functions would be held across J&K at various shrines and Masjids.

The biggest congregation would be held at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar where devotees in large numbers would offer special prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).