Govt not sparing guilty, not touching innocent: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and inaugurating sports and various development projects for all round development of the district, the LG said, “We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent.”

He said that development was possible only in the conditions of peace and stability. “On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity,” Sinha said.