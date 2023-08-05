Govt not sparing guilty, not touching innocent: LG

Kupwara, Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the government was not sparing the guilty but not touching the innocents.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and inaugurating sports and various development projects for all round development of the district, the LG said, “We have a clear policy of not sparing the guilty and not touching the innocent.”
He said that development was possible only in the conditions of peace and stability. “On the path of peace and progress, it is our collective responsibility to ensure all the citizens lead a life of prosperity and dignity,” Sinha said.
At Handwara, he dedicated the multi-purpose indoor sports hall to the youth of Kupwara.
“The sports hall worth Rs 4 crore, equipped with best-in-class facilities, will nurture the sporting talent of local youth and optimise their development. Such facilities to the youth will also make a significant contribution in strengthening our resolve of ‘Har Din Khel, Sabke Liye Khel,’” the LG said.
He acknowledged the contribution of the sportspersons in making J&K an emerging powerhouse of sports.
“For a long time access to facilities, avenues for career progression and opportunity to perform were missing for sportspersons. We are investing more than ever before to create a support system and empower them to reach their potential and enjoy security in their non-sporting lives,” Sinha said.
He said that 200 identified outstanding sportspersons who had brought laurels to the country and J&K at the national and international events would be handed over appointment letters of government jobs soon.
At the inaugural ceremony, the LG shared the growth journey of the Kupwara district and the efforts of the government to establish peace and to bring prosperity in the lives of the people.
He said that sports and other development projects inaugurated on Friday were the testimony to the government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the district.
Reiterating the commitment of the J&K administration towards the welfare and empowerment of all sections of the society, Sinha said that the administration was not only ensuring economic development but also delivering social justice by providing land to landless population including tribal communities.
“Our goal is to ensure a feeling of safety, security, and happiness in society. We will ensure expectations of people are fulfilled and all sections work shoulder to shoulder to build a new J&K,” he said.
The LG also highlighted the unprecedented progress achieved in various sectors and its impact in the lives of all.
“Infrastructure development is progressing at a rapid pace and the common man is the main stakeholder of development processes. We have promoted border tourism to link the far-flung areas with the mainstream of development,” he said.
Sinha said that the government was working for all and not for a select few and assured that the genuine issues and demands of the people would be addressed on priority.
He said that the Centre had started the initial process on the railway line for Kupwara.
The LG assured that the road from Lolab to Bandipora would be sanctioned soon. “There will be no shortage of funding for completion of Government Medical College,” he said.
On the sidelines of the event, Sinha interacted with the media persons and responded to their questions on changes taking place in terms of tourism, sports, and other sectors in J&K in general and Kupwara in particular.
“Kupwara is moving ahead on the path of peace and prosperity. The district has played a major role in strengthening democracy. The public representatives and the people of Kupwara are giving new direction to J&K,” he said.
The LG said that the J&K administration was giving due attention to the border tourism of Kupwara district.
During his visit, the LG inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 32 crore including development of sports complex at Bangus; augmentation of Grid Substations Villgam and Arampora; construction of Earth Science Block at Government Degree College Sogam, Kupwara; three-story frame structure building at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Handwara; and construction of Kalaroose Lastiyal Khul at Lolab.
The projects also included Water Supply Scheme Kundlan Karanu, Tangdar as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission fortnight celebrations.
District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Chairman, Irfan Sultan Pandithpori thanked the LG-led J&K administration for the ongoing development works in Kupwara district.
Secretary Youth Services and Sports Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul shared the details of initiatives and achievements recorded in J&K’s sports sector.
It was informed that in the first quarter of 2023, J&K crossed the figure of 30 lakh people with respect to participation of sportspersons in various sporting events.
ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan were also present on the occasion.