Govt now just a click away | All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15: Chief Secretary

Srinagar, Dec 16: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday impressed upon all the offices to make all the services online provided by them by January 15.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the performance of the IT Department in a meeting here, Mehta directed the officers to prepare a list of all the services provided by the departments.
He asked them to separate the services still offered in offline mode and prepare a roadmap for offering them in online mode with end-to-end digitisation by January 15.
The chief secretary exhorted them to advise the departments to conduct a security audit of their respective websites forthwith without fail.
He told them to extend handholding to these departments to comply with the direction.
Mehta asked them to frame a list of offices that fail to conduct this audit so that action is initiated against those responsible.
He also emphasised on the need of synchronising the services with auto appeal as per the provisions of Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA).
The chief secretary also asked them to put all the services on e-UNNAT and Service Plus for their availability from a common platform for the ease of seekers around the length and breadth of J&K.
He enjoined upon them to look for increasing the number of CSCs and Khidmat centres to take services to the doorsteps of the people besides generating employment for the youth.
Mehta advised them to link them with banks for financial support and other benefits.
He also directed them to notify the rates for different services, which are uniform across J&K and suitable for both the service providers as well as seekers.
Commissioner Secretary, IT Department, scientists from NIC and other officers of the department also attended the meeting.