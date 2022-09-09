Govt providing easy access to credit, modern machinery, benefits of agriculture extension services to J&K farmers: LG

Srinagar, Sep 9: Inaugurating a farmers' awareness conference on the use of ‘nano urea' at SKICC, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said sustainable farming was the only way forward to ensure food security and growth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the conference was organised by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) to generate awareness about the benefits of ‘Nano Urea’.
The LG highlighted the efforts of the farmers in fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and transition to sustainable alternatives to protect soil health, plants, and the environment.
He congratulated the entire team of IFFCO for developing the world's first liquid nano urea.
“Sustainable farming is the only way forward to ensure food security and growth. Farmers are ultimate entrepreneurs and our effort is to provide them with better infrastructure, easy access to credit, access to modern machinery, and benefits of agriculture extension services,” the LG said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world overtaking England. It has also sent a strong message that a sustainable and innovative agricultural system is significant for the holistic growth of any region or nation.”
Highlighting the reforms introduced in the agriculture sector in J&K, he said that being an agriculture-based economy and having more than 70 percent of the population dependent on agriculture, a special impetus had been given to make J&K’s agriculture system sustainable and profitable.
“Introduction of progressive land reforms and efforts towards diversification, allied activities, and high-density plantation have enabled farmers with small land holdings to earn more,” the LG said. “Integrated approach of farming has already been initiated and the government is promoting agro-based employment generating activities. Revival of traditional crops with market linkage support, GI tagging of local produce, high-density plantation, and allied activities had successfully brought prosperity for the farmers.”
He said that various strategies were being adopted for the promotion of allied enterprises such as dairy farming, apiculture, sericulture, and food processing in augmenting farmers' income to reduce losses and open greater opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.
Underlining the need to make necessary interventions to ensure food security for the growing population, the LG called on stakeholders to work on a mission mode for effective implementation of the Millet Mission, Exotic Vegetables Farming, promoting micro-irrigation, and reducing crop waste.
Chairman IFFCO Dileep Sanghani said that IFFCO was continuously engaged in finding solutions to the problems confronting the agriculture and allied sectors.
He said that trials of the world’s first nano urea were conducted at more than 11,000 places in every nook and corner of the country on around 94 crops.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that J&K’s agriculture sector would emerge as a role model not only for the country but the entire world.
“A new J&K is recording unprecedented growth and development in every sector and figuring as a top performer in several categories,” he said.
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo informed about the Apex Committee constituted under Mangala Rai to find ways to double the growth rate of the agriculture sector.
He said that various technical working groups had been formulated to suggest a policy framework to the government.
Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO U S Awasthi highlighted the features and benefits of the nano urea.
“It will immensely benefit the production in horticulture and agriculture sector,” he said.
To mark the occasion, the LG also handed over sanction letters for Sprayers to Farmers, FPOs, Cooperative Societies, and SHGs as part of the intervention of the Agriculture Department for changing the public perception in the field of agriculture.
Vice Chairman IFFCO Balvir Singh, Director Marketing and Board of Directors IFFCO Yogindra Kumar, and Director Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal were present on the occasion.