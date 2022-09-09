Govt providing easy access to credit, modern machinery, benefits of agriculture extension services to J&K farmers: LG

The LG highlighted the efforts of the farmers in fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the use of chemical fertilizers and transition to sustainable alternatives to protect soil health, plants, and the environment.

He congratulated the entire team of IFFCO for developing the world's first liquid nano urea.

“Sustainable farming is the only way forward to ensure food security and growth. Farmers are ultimate entrepreneurs and our effort is to provide them with better infrastructure, easy access to credit, access to modern machinery, and benefits of agriculture extension services,” the LG said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world overtaking England. It has also sent a strong message that a sustainable and innovative agricultural system is significant for the holistic growth of any region or nation.”