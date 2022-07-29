Govt restoring essential services, to start rehabilitation process in Kargil

Ganderbal, July 29: In the aftermath of flash floods in the Kargil district following incessant rains causing extensive damage to public and government properties, the administration has geared up to restore essential services and start the relief and rehabilitation process. Officials said that the restoration work was going on and the relief and rehabilitation process would be started at the earliest after assessment.
Heavy rains triggered flash floods in several areas of Kargil including Shakar-Chiktan, Yokma Kharboo, Khawos, and other areas.
Meanwhile, to take stock of the situation and damage caused by the flash floods, Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Thursday visited several affected villages of the Shakar-Chiktan area including Shakar, Yokma Kharboo, Hagnis, Samra, and Pargue and take stock of the measures being taken by the administration for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.
Executive Councilor Health, Mohsin Ali, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Santosh Sukhadeve, ASP Kargil Iftikhar Choudhary, BDC Shakar Chiktan Sayeda Banoo, Councilor Shakar constituency Zakir Hussain, ACD Kargil Ghulam Muhammad, Superintending Engineer I&FC, PWD, and PHE, and other concerned officers and engineers of various engineering wings accompanied the CEC during the tour.
The CEC took a first-hand appraisal of the situation, the extent of damages, and ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures for the affected families.
He also took stock of the damage to irrigation land, canals, khuls, standing crops, trees, roads, and residential houses.
Executive Engineer Mechanical told the CEC that machines had been deployed at various sites of flash flood areas for clearance of debris.
He said debris clearance works would be finished at the earliest if the weather remains favourable.
CEC Khan directed the concerned officer to accelerate debris clearance works.
He directed the concerned officer from General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) to immediately restore Sanjak road which had been severely damaged by flash floods.
He directed the concerned officers of the Revenue Department to speed up the assessment of damage in coordination with Panchayat Raj Institution (PRI) members and ensure a restoration plan at the earliest.
Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Swagat Biswas also visited the flash flood-affected villages of the Kargil district.
Biswas visited various villages of Shakar-Chiktan and inspected the damage caused by the recent flood to irrigation kuls, drinking water pipeline, electricity supply, agricultural land, trees, and road connectivity.
The Councillor Shakar-Chiktan and district officers appraised the divisional commissioner about the damages caused by the recent flash floods.
They also briefed him about the restoration works being executed by the administration.
The divisional commissioner also discussed various measures and steps being taken up for the restoration of essential services in the region.
Biswas was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and SP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary.