Govt rolls out Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Srinagar, July 25: The government Monday rolled out Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and approved the setting up of a separate directorate under the Directorate National Health Mission (DNHM) for smooth implementation of the mission.
As per the government order issued on Monday, the government has nominated Mission Director NHM J&K as Mission Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K.
The government also ordered that the Mission Directorate, ABDM should establish a J&K team to enable effective implementation of the day-to-day operations of ABDM as per the guidelines of the mission.
“The efficacy of the instant set up should be reviewed quarterly by the administrative department to further streamline the logistics to carry out operations of the ABDM to meet the laid down objectives in a time-bound manner,” the government order reads. The ABDM was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2021 aiming to usher in a revolutionary change in India’s healthcare system.
Under ABDM every citizen can get a digital health identification card and the health records would be digitally protected.
The mission aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.