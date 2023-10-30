Govt strengthening infrastructure for growing urbanisation: LG Sinha

Budgam, Oct 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the government was strengthening infrastructure for growing urbanisation.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 32 development projects of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) worth more than Rs 21.84 crore in the Kashmir division, the LG said, “We are strengthening physical and social infrastructure for growing urbanisation. City means hope, progress, and common welfare and to achieve these goals, concerted efforts are being made for recreational facilities, modern planning, city management, and participatory administration.”
Congratulating the people and the representatives of ULBs on the occasion, he said that the projects including community halls, shopping complexes, development of bus terminals, macdamisation of roads, and drainage inaugurated on Monday would have a transformational impact on small towns.
Sinha said that the realisation of future development goals depends on the effective implementation of plans and policies to make cities and towns more vibrant and sustainable.
“Smart city and town is not just a slogan but a way of life. The well-planned infrastructure projects are being developed as a confluence of ease of living and economic progress for sustainable growth so that future generations can fully benefit from it,” he said.
The LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to bridge the decades-long developmental gap and create improved and smart facilities for the people while encouraging healthy competition amongst the ULBs.
“We aim to develop more equitable and self-reliant towns, which preserve ancient culture and heritage, support disadvantaged sections of society, and attract private sector for investment with a focus on economy and ecology,” he said. “In the coming future, tier-II, tier-III cities, and small towns will also become important centers of economic development. We need to change the regressive mindset and facilitate the private investors to tap the potential of diverse sectors.”
On the occasion, heads and representatives of ULBs thanked the LG-led J&K administration for empowering the ULBs and addressing the development needs of the people.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo, and DIG Central Kashmir Range, Srinagar, Sujit Kumar, were also present on the occasion.