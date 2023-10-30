Govt strengthening infrastructure for growing urbanisation: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 32 development projects of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) worth more than Rs 21.84 crore in the Kashmir division, the LG said, “We are strengthening physical and social infrastructure for growing urbanisation. City means hope, progress, and common welfare and to achieve these goals, concerted efforts are being made for recreational facilities, modern planning, city management, and participatory administration.”

Congratulating the people and the representatives of ULBs on the occasion, he said that the projects including community halls, shopping complexes, development of bus terminals, macdamisation of roads, and drainage inaugurated on Monday would have a transformational impact on small towns.