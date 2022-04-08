Govt taking effective steps for sustainable growth in cities: LG Sinha

“Srinagar smart city project has been structured with a clear focus on improved urban governance and unlocking of latent creativity and vitality of this historical city,” said the Lt Governor. We are taking effective steps to accelerate the mission for inclusive and sustainable growth in the cities, the Lt Governor added. The Lt Governor issued explicit directions to the concerned officials to ensure completion of projects within the stipulated timelines.

The projects include construction of Traditional Souq Market and Craft Centre at Batamaloo being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 31.22 crore; improvement and upgradation of Batamaloo-Qamarwari Road at the cost of Rs 14.61 crore and Batamaloo-Mominabad Road costing Rs 10.24 crore, besides Rs 25.46 crore worth Gole Market-Karan Nagar Road Redevelopment project.