Govt to buy additional electricity to meet demand

Srinagar, Nov 22: In response to the escalating power crisis in Kashmir, the administration has decided to buy additional power to address the growing electricity demand.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri announced on Wednesday that the government would acquire additional power to meet the heightened electricity requirements in the Valley.

Bidhuri acknowledged that the previously announced power schedule was not being strictly adhered to due to a sudden surge in demand attributed to the early onset of winter in Kashmir.

However, he assured the people that the power scenario was expected to witness significant improvement within a week.

Speaking to reporters, Bidhuri said, “Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Chief Secretary have formed a committee to address the issue of power purchase, and a decision in this regard is anticipated shortly.”

This committee is tasked with exploring avenues to enhance the power supply and alleviate the ongoing crisis.

While acknowledging the hardships faced by the residents due to unscheduled power cuts, Bidhuri emphasised that the administration was committed to resolving the situation.

He expressed optimism about the power scenario’s imminent improvement, providing relief to the people of Kashmir within the next week.

The power crisis in Kashmir has led to widespread load shedding, adversely affecting consumers across the region.

According to officials from the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), there was a forced curtailment of more than 900 MW from 19 grids in Kashmir at 6 pm, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Officials warn that until there is a significant increase in power purchases, the power crisis is likely to persist.

The decision to procure additional power is a proactive measure aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by residents and businesses, especially in the harsh winter conditions.

The power crisis in J&K has reached a critical point, with the allocated power to the region now plummeting below the power demand levels recorded in 2004.

This revelation comes at a time when projections indicate a substantial increase in power demand, creating a stark contrast between allocated power and the escalating energy needs.

The Eighteenth All India Power Survey has forecasted a significant surge in power demand for J&K, projecting an increase from 1706 MW (9640 MUs) in 2004-05 to 4217 MW (21887 MUs) by 2021-22.

Currently, the power allocation is around 1500 MW from outside gencos and local power generation is at its lowest.