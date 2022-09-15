Govt to declare Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as public holiday

“We had a detailed cordial meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He principally agreed on declaring a holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singhji. Soon a notification will be issued (by the Government of J&K) after completing all the formalities (regarding the declaration of the holiday),” said former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh while speaking to media persons outside the Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

He said, “I congratulate the people of J&K and the country, especially the people of Dugar Pradesh as it was a 72-year long pending demand of the nationalist people of J&K, mainly Jammu people.”

He said the last Dogra Maharaja had a big role in the accession of J&K with India and in making it (J&K) the crown of the country.