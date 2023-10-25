Govt will ensure elderly live happy, healthy life: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 'Pensioners Sammelan' and interacting with the pension beneficiaries in Srinagar, the LG thanked all senior citizens who attended the programme.

“Elders’ blessings are always priceless. J&K administration will ensure they live a happy and healthy life,” he said. “It is our ancient tradition, civilisational duty, and 'Sanskar' to care for the elderly, provide them with social security, and extend all support to vulnerable sections.”

Sinha said that it was a top priority of the J&K government to provide universal coverage and ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect.