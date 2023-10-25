Govt will ensure elderly live happy, healthy life: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government would ensure that the elderly people of Jammu and Kashmir live happy and healthy lives.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 'Pensioners Sammelan' and interacting with the pension beneficiaries in Srinagar, the LG thanked all senior citizens who attended the programme.
“Elders’ blessings are always priceless. J&K administration will ensure they live a happy and healthy life,” he said. “It is our ancient tradition, civilisational duty, and 'Sanskar' to care for the elderly, provide them with social security, and extend all support to vulnerable sections.”
Sinha said that it was a top priority of the J&K government to provide universal coverage and ensure beneficiaries are treated with respect.
He lauded the entire team of the Srinagar district administration for achieving 100 percent saturation under the Integrated Social Security Scheme and disbursement of pensions up to September among the beneficiaries.
The LG said that the administration was committed to reaching out to all those who are needy and the Integrated Social Security Scheme was a demand-driven scheme without any restriction.
He said that more than 44,000 elderly, widows, and divorcees had been covered in Srinagar and if required the benefits would be enhanced further.
Sinha impressed the district officials across J&K to replicate the best practices of the Srinagar district administration and make necessary technological interventions for speedy saturation of the social security schemes.
“The effective social security net to the last man in the queue will strengthen the society and improve the living conditions of urban poor and destitute,” he said.
At Pensioners Sammelan, the LG assured all necessary support and assistance from the administration to the widow and divorcee pensioners and persons with disabilities in their self-employment ventures.
He also highlighted the efforts of the J&K government in extending universal health insurance coverage and ensuring greater security and quality of life for all.
Sinha said that J&K is the only region in the country where the eligible age for widow pension is 18 years.
“The administration has notified the rules of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and also established a helpline for their proper care,” he said. “Today, Panchayats in J&K have senior citizen clubs. Apart from this, senior citizen homes have been established in 13 districts and the remaining districts will be covered this year.”
The LG handed over the sanction letters and medical aids to the beneficiaries and also enquired about the seamless access to the benefits under various other social welfare schemes.
The beneficiaries shared their views on the simplified process for extension of benefits under Social Security Schemes.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Athar Amir Khan; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz were also present on the occasion.