Govt working to promote commercial floriculture in J&K: LG

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, during his address lauded the efforts of the Floriculture department in generating income for floriculturists.

Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens in his welcome address spoke on the development of various parks and gardens in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that around 3.60 lakh tourists visited Tulip Garden during the Tulip festival.

On the occasion, Showkat Ahmad, a registered floriculturist from Baramulla shared his success story and expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for constituting a committee on floriculture for the promotion and development of the Floriculture sector in J&K.Later, the Lt Governor inspected the stalls displayed by various flower growers and also interacted with them. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, besides tourists and locals in large numbers were present during the flower show organized by the Department of Floriculture, Gardens & Parks.