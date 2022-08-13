Govt’s zero-tolerance to terrorism showing results: Rana
Jammu, Aug 13: Reacting to the government’s order of dismissing four employees invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana welcome the move saying that the government’s zero-tolerance to terrorism and its ecosystem was showing results on the ground.
“The Government’s zero-tolerance to terrorism and its ecosystem was showing results on ground. In J&K the era of fear and insecurity is a nightmare of the past Thanks to the nation’s strong determined leadership Honble PM @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @OfficeOfLGJandK (sic),” Rana tweeted.
The J&K government on Saturday dismissed its four more employees invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in “anti-national activities, prejudicial to the interests of security of the State”.