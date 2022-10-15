Goyal gets additional charge of BOPEE Chairman

Jammu, Oct 15: The government on Saturday assigned the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department Raj Kumar Goyal an additional charge of the chairman of J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, as an interim arrangement.
“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002, the government hereby orders that Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department would discharge functions of Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, under the provisions of the act, in addition to his duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders,” read the GAD order.