‘Group of heavily armed terrorists involved in attack’
Rajouri, Apr 21: Security forces and investigation agencies involved in probe of Thursday’s terror attack in Bhata Dhurian are suspecting use of multiple grenades, explosives by a group of heavily armed terrorists that ambushed the army vehicle near Tota Gali in Poonch district.
Five army personnel from Rashtriya Rifles lost their lives in this deadly attack. One soldier is injured and is presently undergoing treatment.
As per initial investigation conducted so far, official sources said, it came to fore that a group of heavily armed terrorists carried out this attack. The number of these terrorists may range from three to five.
They said that the exact number of terrorists involved in the attack was not clear as there was no eye witness. The lone survivor army soldier could see terrorists on the front side of the vehicle but could not give any account of those present on two sides of the vehicle.
“In initial investigation, it came to the fore that the army vehicle was ambushed in an area having dense forest cover on both sides. The terrorists fired at it (vehicle) from three sides i.e., front, rear side and the right side of the driver,” official sources said.
“We are of the view that the terrorists fired simultaneously from three sides, lobbed grenades and also used some explosive material, possibly sticky IED or bombs to target the fuel tank of the army vehicle and it was due to use of sticky IED that fuel tank exploded,” the official sources said.
They apprehended that some explosive or chemical (inflammable) kind of fire promoter might have been used in the attack. “However, the things will become clear after we get the result of samples collected by technical examination teams,” they said.