GSI team visits landslide-hit area in Basohli | Bani-Basohli road link partially restored

Officials told Greater Kashmir that a team of three scientists conducted a field visit of the landslide-hit area in Basohli. “After the field visit, the geologists’ team had to submit its report to the administration, suggesting preventive measures. So far, the report is awaited,” officials said.

“The people were worried about the safety of their houses and others structures when they vacated them (houses and shops) in Basohli, following the landslide in Sheetal Nagar. However, no further damage has happened to the existing structures,” informed an official.