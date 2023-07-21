GSI team visits landslide-hit area in Basohli | Bani-Basohli road link partially restored

Jammu, July 21: A team of three scientists from Geological Survey of India (GSI) Friday visited a landslide hit area in Basohli from where the authorities had evacuated people on July 20, following heavy rains triggering slides.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that a team of three scientists conducted a field visit of the landslide-hit area in Basohli. “After the field visit, the geologists’ team had to submit its report to the administration, suggesting preventive measures. So far, the report is awaited,” officials said.
“The people were worried about the safety of their houses and others structures when they vacated them (houses and shops) in Basohli, following the landslide in Sheetal Nagar. However, no further damage has happened to the existing structures,” informed an official.
The official said, “We have partially restored Bani-Basohli road and the work to restore it fully is still in progress.”
Meanwhile, the civil administration in Akhnoor has advised people in low lying areas to avoid going close to the Chenab river, although the water level is well below the alarming level.
“At least five to six families have vacated their houses and moved to safer places from the Garkhal area. The water level is below alert level in Chenab river. But the step has been taken as a precautionary measure. Similarly, the people in other villages in low lying areas were also alerted,” said a government official.
“In the wake of swollen Ujh river in Kathua also, around a dozen families have migrated to safer places from the Chang area,” said an official.