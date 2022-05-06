Hailstorm hits parts of Kashmir including ski-resort Gulmarg

Srinagar, May 6: While the weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours,a strong hailstorm hit parts of north Kashmir including Tangmarg and Gulmarg. In Tangmarg, the hailstorm was witnessed for about 5 to 7 minutes while it lasted for more than 10 minutes in Gulmarg. The hailstorm caused damage to standing crops and orchards. Similar reports were received from Pulwama and Srinagar outskirts such as Harwan. The locals in the area complained about losses caused to orchards and standing crops. In the last two weeks, Kashmir has witnessed several incidents of hailstorms which have caused damage to crops.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday issued a forecast which said hot and dry weather conditions will prevail in the UT for next 5 days, though isolated cases of hailstorm cannot be ruled out. The MeT department statement said, "Mainly hot and dry weather is most likely in J&K. "Same weather is likely to continue for the next 5 days. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorms may occur at some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon. "There is no forecast of any major rain spell for the next 10 days."
Srinagar recorded 11.2, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. In Ladakh region, Drass town had 1.8, Leh 7.4 and Kargil 7.8 as the night's lowest temperature. Jammu recorded 21.9, Katra 20.6, Batote 13.1, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.