Hailstorm hits parts of Kashmir including ski-resort Gulmarg

Meanwhile, the Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday issued a forecast which said hot and dry weather conditions will prevail in the UT for next 5 days, though isolated cases of hailstorm cannot be ruled out. The MeT department statement said, "Mainly hot and dry weather is most likely in J&K. "Same weather is likely to continue for the next 5 days. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorms may occur at some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon. "There is no forecast of any major rain spell for the next 10 days."