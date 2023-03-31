Hajj-2023 | Around 10,000 J&K pilgrims expected to perform Hajj this year

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee Safina Baig said that they were expecting around 10,000 to perform Hajj this year.

"The figures are not final as we could not get the details of all the districts due to some technical error in the system. But we are expecting that around 10,000 pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj this year," Baig told Greater Kashmir.