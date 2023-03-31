Hajj-2023 | Around 10,000 J&K pilgrims expected to perform Hajj this year

Srinagar, Mar 31: Around 10, 000 people from Jammu and Kashmir are expected to perform the pilgrimage of Hajj, as per the draw of lots held on Friday.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee Safina Baig said that they were expecting around 10,000 to perform Hajj this year.
"The figures are not final as we could not get the details of all the districts due to some technical error in the system. But we are expecting that around 10,000 pilgrims from J&K will perform Hajj this year," Baig told Greater Kashmir.
She said they received over 14,000 applications this year, which included two special categories and one general category.
The two special categories include those who are above 70 years of age and those women who will go without Maharram.
"We have received over 1300 applications from those who are above 70 years of age and they will not fall under the draw of lots and they have one attendant each along with them. Around 130 to 135 applications are those women who want to go without Maharram and they will not fall under the draw of lots," Baig said.
She said that the final figures would be shared on Saturday after collecting details from all the districts.
"After the first list, we will also announce the waiting list as well. Last year we got a share of 1500 pilgrims in the waiting list and this year we are expecting the same figure as well," she said.
This year the Saudi Arabia government announced that pilgrims above 70 years of age would be given priority.
Earlier, they had barred the intending pilgrims above 70 years of age owing to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Also, for the first time, female pilgrims without Maharram would be allowed to perform the holy pilgrimage of Hajj.
Meanwhile, an official said that the list of successful Hajj Pilgrims would be uploaded on Saturday on the official website of J&K Hajj Committee www.jkshc.org.
The Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) announced that Hajj will be cheaper by Rs 80,000 this year while each pilgrim will have to pay Rs 3.70 to Rs 3.80 lakh for performing the Hajj pilgrimage.