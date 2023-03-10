HAJJ 2023 | Last date for submission of application forms extended to March 20

Srinagar, Mar 10: The J&K Hajj Committee Friday extended the last date for submission of online Hajj Application Forms for Hajj 2023 up to 5 pm of March 20, 2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that as per an official communiqué, the J&K Hajj Committee said that the applicants possessing machine readable valid Indian International Passports issued on or before March 20, 2023 and valid upto February 3, 2024 would be eligible to apply for Hajj 2023.
Besides, those intending pilgrims who have already submitted their Hajj Application Forms online but have not received their Cover Numbers through SMS till date, have been requested to approach or contact the J&K Hajj Committee, Hajj House Bemina, Srinagar during office hours either personally or through telephone so that their Cover Numbers are generated well before the last date of March 20, 2023.