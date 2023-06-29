Hajj pilgrim from G’bal passes away in Mina

Ganderbal, June 29: A 60-year-old Hajj pilgrim hailing from Ganderbal passed away in Mina, near the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia during Hajj pilgrimage on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Jalaluddin Baba from Safapora area of Ganderbal district.
One of his family members said that they received the information from some of his companions.
However, they said that they were yet to receive any information about his death by any government authority.
Meanwhile, Executive Officer, J&K State Hajj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi confirmed the death of the Hajj pilgrim from Safapora, Ganderbal to Greater Kashmir.
"A Hajj pilgrim from Ganderbal district has passed away in Mina during Hajj pilgrimage,” he said. “It is believed that he has passed away due to excessive body dehydration.”