 Hamas releases 2 American hostages

SURINDER OBEROI
New Delhi, Oct 20: Hamas released two American hostages on Friday.
Media including Israeli media outlets have reported the release of two American hostages, a mother and her daughter, who were held by Hamas.
They were part of a group of 203 hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas on October 7, 2023.
Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas, said that the mother and daughter were released "for humanitarian reasons" in response to mediation efforts by Qatar.
Currently, there are approximately 201 hostages still in captivity with Hamas, as confirmed by the Israeli government.
While the US government has not yet officially responded, Israeli media has widely covered this significant development.