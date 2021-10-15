Handwara boy qualifies JEE Advance with 277 rank

It is most probably the first time in recent years that anyone from the Valley has secured such a high rank in this national level competitive exam.

Lone has completed his early schooling in the Valley. His father Ghulam Muhammad Lone is headmaster at government middle school Magam Handwara.

“Besides my formal schooling, I joined Aakash coaching Institute Rajbagh in 8th class. I continued my coaching there up to 10th class,” Lone told Greater Kashmir.

Lone has appeared in various national-level talent exams and qualified Olympiads when he was in class 9th only.

“After assessing my potential and scores on talent exams, my teachers at Aakash Rajbagh referred me to Delhi branch of Aakash institute,” he said.

After shifting to Delhi, Lone completed his senior secondary level (11th and 12th) schooling from a private school there and continued his coaching at Aakash Delhi coaching institute.

“Qualifying JEE advance exam was in my mind from class 9th and I returned to Valley during 2020 Covid19 lockdown and continued my online classes for JEE exams,” he said.

About his preparations, Lone said a student needs to be focused and should have consistency. “A student should always try to understand the concept properly. I remained focused for three to four years and qualified the JEE advance,” he said.

He said the subject and the topic prescribed in the syllabus become interesting once the concept is clear.

Meanwhile, four more students from valley have also qualified the JEE advance.

Saliq Gowhar Khan son of Gowhar Ahmad Khan has secured 6391 rank; Sahil Firdous Wani son of Firdous Ahmad Wani has got 11182 rank; Hasim Aijaz Lala has 13690 rank; and Tajasveer Singh has achieved 27985 rank.

Notably the JEE Advance exam was conducted on October 3 and this year the criteria of having scored a minimum of 75 percent marks in class 12th exams was waived due to covid19 pandemic.