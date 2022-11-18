Handwara rice mill owner dies after falling on conveyor belt

Kupwara, Nov 18: A rice mill owner died on Friday after his leg got trapped between the conveyor belts of the mill in Bakiakar village of Handwara.
According to locals, Ghulam Ahmad Dar, 55, of Bakiakar, Handwara slipped and fell on the conveyor belt of his rice mill due to which his leg got damaged.
“It took us almost 15 minutes to free him of the conveyor belt. We immediately shifted him to District Hospital Handwara, where doctors after preliminary treatment referred him to Srinagar for advance treatment but he died on the way at Chogal,” a local said. “His leg was fully damaged and could not survive due to the loss of blood.”