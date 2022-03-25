Have written to CBI to probe into Malik’s allegations: LG

TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION, SELECTION PROCESS

Despite getting significant hike in budget receipts, how his government will ensure all-inclusive and equitable development of both the regions and how he will convince the people of both Kashmir and Jammu regions that all will get their due without any discrimination unlike the past.

He referred to the selection list of SSRB issued recently to respond to this question. “I’ll ask you to analyse that selection list and see if there is any discrimination. If a person from Jammu is capable and deserving, he or she will get the job and if a person from Kashmir deserves it, he will get it. I feel that there should be no compromise with the “Yogyata” (ability and aptitude). Jammu too has no dearth of very capable, deserving and talented persons.”

In this connection, he also referred to the selection of the daughter of a vegetable vendor. “She had come to me with a pack of sweets. She told me – Sir, I had never thought a person like me, who comes from a very humble background, would get a government job in J&K. I can share the names, phones and all other details of at least ten such people right now, if you wish so. There used to be that tradition (of discrimination and nepotism). But we’ve completely changed that tradition. Now we request all of you to contribute your bit in further removing all such traditions to establish a competitive and just scenario where all deserving will have equal opportunities,” he said.