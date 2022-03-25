Have written to CBI to probe into Malik’s allegations: LG

Jammu, Mar 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday stated that his government had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the bribery allegations levelled by the former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik to “clear the air.”
LG Sinha also reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration and the Government of India for return and rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
He was interacting with the media while sharing the significance of the gigantic rise in the budget of Rs 1.12 lakh Cr envisaged for J&K for its “all-inclusive and equitable development” at the Convention Centre.
“There was a report published quoting the former Governor Satya Pal Malik on this account. So we thought it better to clear the air as this issue had been raised by a person sitting on a higher post. Hence we thought it in the fitness of things to recommend a probe by the most credible investigative agency in the country. We’ve written to the CBI to investigate both the points to clarify the things beyond doubt and clear the air,” he said, when asked about the government move to entrust a probe to the CBI into Malik’s allegations.
Malik had alleged that during his tenure as the J&K Governor, he was offered Rs 300 Cr for clearing two files of big industrial houses but he had cancelled both the deals after apprising and getting a go ahead from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“As far as displaced Kashmiri Pandits are concerned, J&K administration and the Government of India are fully committed for their return and rehabilitation (to Kashmir). You all know that 6000 houses (flats) were to be built besides 6000 jobs had been announced by the Government of India long ago. Due to certain reasons, this has not been realised. But we’ve made committed efforts and we’ve recommitted ourselves to take this mission to its logical conclusion. Many posts have already been filled up and by June, there will be no vacant posts. Similarly, for their accommodation in Kashmir, we’ve to build 6000 houses (flats). Exhaustive details about that (project), I’ve already shared just moments ago in my address presenting budget synopsis,” LG Sinha, while replying to a query pertaining to KPs’ return and rehabilitation.
He stated, “I don’t think that all these steps will result in the rehabilitation of KPs only. There are certain things or works underway, which allow us to do and they don’t need publicity.”
He had mentioned building transit accommodations for them in Kashmir but why the government was linking it (transit accommodation) and employment to their rehabilitation process as had been a practice in the past.
LG Sinha’s response to this query was, “As I’ve already asserted that only accommodation and job will not resolve the issues (related to KPs). We’re taking other steps also in this direction. You must be aware that we redressed almost seventy percent of complaints which we received when six months ago we had started the portal. Other matters are being pursued in the Revenue courts. There are many things which we don’t want to tell but plan to do. Our focus is on action. We want to act and speak less. All these issues are under active consideration. We want to provide employment opportunities to every deserving youth, including women, of J&K and of course, they also comprise Kashmiri Pandits.
However, the LG chose not to give a direct reply to a related query as to whether his government would establish an Investigation Commission to probe into the unfortunate developments that unfolded in the 90s, including the “KPs’ migration, spate of killings in Kashmir and subsequent massacres in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and other parts of Jammu region.”
On this issue he said, “I think, today we should remain restricted to budget deliberations only. Many people are giving statements on this issue. I’ve also come across such statements in newspaper reports. So I’ll just say – Let’s wait for some time. Aur Dekhiye Aagey Hota Hai Kya (And see how the situation unfolds in the days to come).”
Earlier while presenting budget synopsis, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted his government's efforts for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits. He said that the relief and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits was one of the prime focus areas of both the Central and the UT governments. “1025 transit accommodations are ready at various places in Kashmir valley and 1488 units are at various stages of completion. Out of 6000 posts, appointments have been made to 4678 posts and the process of recruitment on the remaining posts is also being completed in mission mode,” he added.
On the issue of employment, LG Sinha said that in the last one and half year, 11,000 appointments were made in the most transparent manner. For the first time in history, meritorious candidates from disadvantaged sections got government jobs on the basis of merit. “Apart from this, 20,323 other posts have been identified and recommended for the recruitment process on a fast track basis. We are exploring all possibilities for generating a host of employment opportunities in every sector,” he added.
TRANSPARENT ADMINISTRATION, SELECTION PROCESS
Despite getting significant hike in budget receipts, how his government will ensure all-inclusive and equitable development of both the regions and how he will convince the people of both Kashmir and Jammu regions that all will get their due without any discrimination unlike the past.
He referred to the selection list of SSRB issued recently to respond to this question. “I’ll ask you to analyse that selection list and see if there is any discrimination. If a person from Jammu is capable and deserving, he or she will get the job and if a person from Kashmir deserves it, he will get it. I feel that there should be no compromise with the “Yogyata” (ability and aptitude). Jammu too has no dearth of very capable, deserving and talented persons.”
In this connection, he also referred to the selection of the daughter of a vegetable vendor. “She had come to me with a pack of sweets. She told me – Sir, I had never thought a person like me, who comes from a very humble background, would get a government job in J&K. I can share the names, phones and all other details of at least ten such people right now, if you wish so. There used to be that tradition (of discrimination and nepotism). But we’ve completely changed that tradition. Now we request all of you to contribute your bit in further removing all such traditions to establish a competitive and just scenario where all deserving will have equal opportunities,” he said.
WILL PURSUE BALANCED APPROACH
Whether the J&K government would also take a cue from Punjab government and would make a move to regularise all daily wagers in PHE and other departments, when asked this LG Sinha quipped, “I’ve also read this in the newspaper that the honourable Chief Minister (of Punjab) is also seeking a package of Rs 1 lakh Crore from the Prime Minister. I have also read in the newspapers that the teachers there have not received their salaries for the last three months. So I think we will move ahead with a balanced approach. We’ll take care of employees’ interests simultaneously, we'll not lose sight of J&K’s economy and will not allow it to slip into dire straits. We also will have to ensure that the works here should not suffer. So we have to move ahead by maintaining a delicate balance among all three aspects.”
NEW BEGINNING MADE IN J&K
Responding to a query pertaining to damage of life and property caused by water bodies or nallahs damaged during floods and the measures being taken by the government to prevent those damages, LG Sinha said that there was no scarcity of funds with the government on that account. “Whatever is desired, the government is doing and will do. But the people, who raise their structures or construct houses along rivers or nallahs, should also introspect and should take all precautions before going ahead with that. Development requires two wheels to move on- one is the government and another is the citizenry. So I’ll appeal to the citizens to contribute their bit as the “other wheel of development.” A new beginning has been made. And I think, on this account, we all need to move together.”
EMPLOYMENT SCENARIO IN J&K
In a query pertaining to employment generation in the government sector, he said that the SSRB and J&K Public Service Commission had already advertised the posts and soon recruitment against those posts would be done. “A high-powered committee has also been constituted to identify the vacant posts and fill them up in a fast-tracked and transparent manner. As compared to other states and UTs, the government sector in J&K has provided jobs to a large number of people. To generate employment opportunities in the private sector, there is a provision of Rs 200 Cr for “Mission Youth.” The way NABARD is providing assistance to fund the rural economy of J&K, I believe that will also generate great employment opportunities,” he said.
JUDICIOUS BUDGET EXPENDITURE FOR DEVELOPMENT
With regard to budget expenditure for development, LG Sinha said that the citizens had been given an opportunity to see for themselves how judiciously funds were being expended on creating road infrastructure and other development projects in a transparent manner. He averred that there would be no dearth of central funds for development in the UT.